CHICAGO – Staying hydrated and trying to catch a little shade is part of the mix at the colorful Fiesta Del Sol, but for those forced to work in the heat across the city, the stifling conditions have presented an enormous challenge.

For many, the heat brought about a fun day in the sun. For others, it was business as usual with no reprieve in sight.

Work continued amid the scorching temperatures for a hard-working street crew in Pilsen.

“We got to be here. Someone has to do the work,” said utility worker Daniel Rendon.

Even through leisure, Alejandro Chavez told WGN News he bore the brunt of the hot weather.

“I’m sweating already,” the laundromat patron said. “It’s really humid. I can feel the sweat.”

At the Pier 31 Restaurant, drinks on ice were the beverage of choice at Chicago’s 31st Street Beach.

“I’m going to go dip my feet in the water and have a frozen margarita,” said beach visitor Corina Alexander.

But away from the water, it’s dangerously hot and humid, with the elderly especially vulnerable to the heat. Anyone needing assistance is asked to call the city’s 311 helpline.