Campaign to ‘Save the West Side’ raises over $35K to help businesses rebuild after looting

CHICAGO — Minority-owned businesses say they’re struggling to stay open after rioters and looters destroyed property more than a week ago, but a group of young activists are trying to lend a hand on Chicago’s West Side.

In the shadow of the Sears Tower and just 5.5 miles from downtown, West Side business owners said Tuesday they’re still cleaning up and trying to figure out if they have a future.

Police are still blocking the intersection of Madison and Pulaski, a full 10 days after rioting and looting devastated businesses nearby.

Mohammad Jibawi has been the “Mo” of Moe’s Furniture for almost 10 years. At his nearby warehouse, looters actually stole the door off its hinges before taking just about everything inside.

“We had some coffee tables, couches; most of the stuff is damaged,” Jibawi said.

Across the street, Heithm Eldubuili owns 50-50 Grocery and Beauty, which doubles as a convenience store and beauty supply shop.

Surveillance video from his store shows looters using a buzz saw to cut the bolts and steal an entire cash machine with $12,000 inside. Later that night, another group came and cleaned out his wigs, which he estimates were worth about $170,000.

“I don’t think we’re going to make it; if we don’t have help, we’re not going to make it,” Eldubuili said.

Surveillance image shows looters cutting an ATM loose from inside 50-50 Grocery and Beauty on the West Side

While it’s unclear if help for these businesses will ever come from insurance companies, investors, or government programs, West Side siblings Charles and Mercedes Pickett are trying to fill the gap.

They started a GoFundMe campaign to “Save the West Side” that has raised more than $35,000 so far.

They say the money will be given directly to minority-owned businesses on the West Side to help them stay afloat after the twin calamities of coronavirus and looting.

“If we’re able to connect our resources and build with one another, we can save the West Side of Chicago,” Mercedes Pickett said.

Charles Pickett said there are parts of the West Side that never recovered from riots in the aftermath of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s assasination, and he’s determined to make sure history doesn’t repeat itself.

“The West Side of Chicago was hit very hard and it still looks the same. There’s not a lot of resources,” he said. “One thing he said that resonated with me, ‘it wasn’t that it didn’t recover. It wasn’t supposed to.’”

As they began receiving more and more support for their community, the siblings started an organization called “Earth’s Remedies” that will help the area recover as well.