CHICAGO — With summer activities just a few months away, the Chicago Park District is hoping a new campaign will help rebuild any trust lost after the sexual harassment scandal of last year.

The campaign, launched Tuesday, highlights some of the most established lifeguards within the Aquatics Department.

The campaign titled, “I Am a Chicago Lifeguard” shines a light on six established lifeguards from diverse neighborhoods and backgrounds.

It’s been two years since former Superintendent Michael Kelly announced disciplinary action against 42 staff members after lifeguards complained of a culture of harassment and bullying.

Kelly later stepped down and former Business Affairs and Consumer Protection Commissioner Rosa Escareno was appointed to the position.

“We have to send a strong message,” said Escareno. “We are a new era, one of safety and accountability.”

The Chicago Park District needs to fill 500 lifeguard positions to staff area beaches and pools by Memorial Day weekend.