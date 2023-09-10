CHICAGO — One of North Avenue’s newest businesses is a whole lot more than a toy shop.
‘Camp Chicago’ gives families the chance to explore a magical land together. WGN’s Shannon Halligan reports on the story.
by: Shannon Halligan
Posted:
Updated:
by: Shannon Halligan
Posted:
Updated:
CHICAGO — One of North Avenue’s newest businesses is a whole lot more than a toy shop.
‘Camp Chicago’ gives families the chance to explore a magical land together. WGN’s Shannon Halligan reports on the story.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now