Calumet City officer suspended without pay after alleged sexual assault of woman

CALUMET CITY, Ill. – A Calumet City police officer has been suspended without pay after a woman came forward that she was sexually assaulted.

At around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Latoya Thompson, 36, said she was driving to her boyfriend’s house in Calumet City when she was pulled over.

An officer on Sibley Boulevard, between Exchange and Burnham, initiated the stop and then told Thompson to get out of the vehicle.

Thompson claims the officer told her she “looked fun” and “didn’t need to go to her boyfriend’s house” before grabbing her bare thighs and groping her under her dress.

“I was extremely scared and nervous i just wanted to get away from the situation and make it home,” Thompson said.

She then said the officer received a dispatch call and left. Thompson was debating coming forward, but felt it was important to speak out.

“He was too comfortable with it knowing this is something that happened before. There has to be someone else out there he’s done it to,” said Thompson.

Calumet police investigated and deemed the claim credible. The officer, who has not been identified at this point, has been taken off assignment without pay, pending termination proceedings.

An outside agency is investigating potential criminal charges.