CHICAGO — Calmer conditions Friday, but a much colder day is expected with highs in the upper 20s.

Thursday’s snow storm brought significant snowfall to the Chicago area, causing snow-covered roads and slippery and treacherous road conditions in some parts.

It's messy in Northwest Indiana this morning. This is a look at 80/94 near Grant. Conditions improve as you head west into Illinois.



Get the forecast and traffic alerts on @WGNMorningNews



Watch Live: https://t.co/RFx7eNvQLl pic.twitter.com/lwgRO6gcP8 — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) February 17, 2023

After dropping into the lower 20s early this evening, rising temperatures are expected overnight under clear skies.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been extended until 9 a.m. for Lake and Porter counties. Accumulating snow could lead to slippery roads. Winds could gust up to 40 mph could reduce visibility.

Saturday will be breezy and warmer with increasing clouds and highs in the mid 40s. Sunday will be breezy partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s.

Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center