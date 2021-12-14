California, Mississippi added as Chicago travel advisory list at 42 states

CHICAGO — The Chicago Department of Public Health has added two states to its weekly COVID-19 travel advisory Tuesday. The advisory stands at 42 states.

As of Tuesday, every state or territory except for Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Hawaii, Louisiana, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Texas, and the Virgin Islands are on the Travel Advisory.

No states are eligible to come off the advisory Christmas week.

The U.S. average daily case rate per 100,000 residents is 35.2 (31.3 last week). Illinois’ daily case rate currently is 56.0 (39.2 last week). Chicago’s daily case rate is 33.8 (23.2 last week).

CDPH reminds unvaccinated travelers that under the advisory, they should be tested for COVID-19 before and after travel from any state on the advisory list and should quarantine upon arrival in Chicago.

Click here for additional information and COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots, or call (312) 746-4835 for assistance.