Buttigieg in Chicago Friday as part of infrastructure tour

In this April 29, 2019 file photo, then Democratic presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg, from South Bend, Indiana, listens during a lunch meeting with civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton at Sylvia’s Restaurant in Harlem neighborhood of New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, Pool)

CHICAGO — Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is in Chicago Friday as part of his infrastructure tour.

Buttigieg will tour local projects that will benefit from President Biden’s $1.2 trillion American jobs plan.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and several members of Illinois’ Congressional Delegation will join him to talk with CTA workers and tour improvements at the 95th and Dan Ryan Red Line station.

Then, Buttigieg will head to a major rail yard in Bedford Park to meet with labor and rail leaders.

