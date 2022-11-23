Travelers wait to go through security check point at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO — With Thanksgiving just a day away, holiday travel is in full swing.

You can definitely tell that Wednesday is the day before a holiday because crowds of travelers have been constantly in and out of Union Station.

For those of you sticking around the city or driving to your destination, you can expect a traffic headache on interstates for the next few hours.

According to AAA, portions of Interstate 94 and Interstate 290 West are expected to be significantly more congested than normal. When it comes to traveling by air, officials with the TSA want to remind passengers to double-check they have packed in their carry-ons and to make sure no prohibited items like guns are in your bags.

While most folks are escaping for the holiday by driving or flying, more than 1.4 million travelers are getting out of town by cruise, train or bus.

Wednesday at Union Station, an estimated 12 to 13,000 passengers are getting on and off Amtrak trains compared to about 8 to 9,000 on a typical day.