CHICAGO — The FBI and Chicago’s police’s SWAT team were called to the city’s Hermosa neighborhood to investigate a potential standoff on the Northwest Side.

A warehouse building near Kostner and Cortland Avenues in Hermosa was the center of an investigation Thursday morning.

“As soon as we heard something was off, we just shut everything down and got out of the police’s way,” said Charlie Davis, co-founder of nearby Right Bee Cider.

It was around 10 a.m. when Davis said officers asked him and his workers to evacuate

“Somebody came into the building, into our neighboring tenants space and because they knew someone was in the building potentially armed, they asked us to leave the area,” Davis said.

SWAT, FBI and CPD surrounded the warehouse for several hours.

“We felt safe because there was an immediate police reaction and they were here with a lot of presence keeping us safe,” Davis said. “I don’t think at any point I felt unsafe.”

Amid the response, North-Grand High School was put on a soft lockdown due to police activity.

In a statement, the principal says, “As soon as the Chicago Police Department (CPD) confirmed there was no safety threat to our school community, we lifted the soft lockdown. No students, or staff were injured, and everyone is safe.”

There are reports that possible suspects involved in a bank robbery were tracked at this building. CPD has not released details of the incident, but the FBI confirmed a bank robbery occurred at BMO Harris Bank in Lisle around 9 a.m.

No word yet on if the bank robbery and SWAT situation are connected.