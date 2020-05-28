Businesses adopt new safety precautions as they prepare to reopen

CHICAGO — Many businesses are having to adapt and change to accommodate new safety protocols while they attempt to reopen for business. Businesses are finding creative ways to help customers feel safe as the state gradually gets back to work.

As Illinois begins to enter Phase 3 of reopening the state, businesses are getting creative to help ensure client and employee safety — like a protective movable shield called the ronavider which was developed by tattoo business owner Kidd Joe.

“The vinyl would just drape between you and your customer. Depending on which body part you’re working on you can interchange your sheet to safely conform with that body shape,” Joseph Van De Carr, Tat Cave tattoo studios, said.

The Tat Cave in Chicago has been closed for three months. That’s when Joe invented a portable PVC vinyl barrier to help businesses reopen and reassure tentative customers.

“It creates that safety from breathing, sneezing, any droplets of any kind,” Van De Carr said.

The ronavider is made to be used in nail salons, doctor’s offices and really anywhere where there’s client interaction.

“It can be used in so many different settings. It’s got a wide variety of uses,” Joe said.

In Barrington, Dr. Russell Fitton is using a kind of air barrier — ionized hydrogen peroxide.

“It basically cleanses the air, turns it over. It’s working 24/7,” Fitton said. “…It kills all your microorganisms, bacteria fungus and virus. The viruses need something to attach to so if you remove everything else you limit what the virus can attach to.”

After 40 years in the dental field, Fitton has seen many changes in personal protective equipment. Other viruses forced dentists and hygienists to find new ways to keep themselves and their patients safe.

“Anything we can do to reassure to say, ‘Hey look, we’ve gone way beyond what the dental society recommends just to make you feel more comfortable when you come in,’” Fitton said.

COVID-19 is forcing changes that will make businesses cleaner and healthier.

