CHICAGO — Paulina Meat Market owner Bill Begale says his Thanksgiving business is up 30 to 40 percent from past years, with Begale unable to take any orders past Tuesday of last week.

Paulina Meat Market anticipates selling over 2,000 turkeys for the holiday season and even installed a ‘Turkey Window’ for last year’s Thanksgiving due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The window has remained permanent after last year.