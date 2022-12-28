CHICAGO — Retail operations at Chicago’s main post office have been temporarily suspended after a water main break.

The watermain broke Monday at the location at 433 West Harrison Street on the first floor and caused flooding, ice and damage.

Retail operations are temporarily suspended at the main post office on West Harrison after a water main break. All employees are reporting to their regular assignment. Customers are asked to go to a different retail location if needed while the water damage is assessed.@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/kkO2Exce1Z — Christine Flores (@CFlores_tv) December 28, 2022

In a statement, the office’s communications team said in part: “Due to a water main break … the retail operations are temporarily suspended for safety reasons. The postal service is assessing the water damage.”

People who are in need of any of the services provided at this location are urged to find another site. More information at USPS.com

No word on when they anticipate to reopen their retail operation, but we do know all employees are reporting to their regular assignment.