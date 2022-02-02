Burglar pretends to be city worker, forces himself into 91-year-old woman’s home in Park Ridge

PARK RIDGE, Ill. — Police in Park Ridge are searching for a man who forced himself into a 91-year-old woman’s home and stole her jewelry.

The incident happened in the 1400 block of Dee Rd. around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, when a 91-year-old woman heard a knock at the door and answered. Police said a man wearing all black clothing and a black mask, identified himself as a city worker and asked if the man of the house was home.

According to police, the woman replied that he was no longer alive — and that’s when the man forced his way past the woman and into her home.

The man then ordered the woman to remove the jewelry she was wearing and forcibly took the rings off her fingers, police said. The man then fled on foot from the scene.

Park Ridge detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Park Ridge Police Department at 847-318-5252.