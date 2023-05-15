CHICAGO — Longtime Italian beef chain Buona is giving away free sandwiches to celebrate National Italian Beef Day.

The giveaway takes place on May 27, which is National Italian Beef Day.

Anyone interested on receiving a free beef, with up to one topping, will need to download the company’s “MyBuona” app. Existing users will already get a free sandwich in their reward section.

The company is also offering their plant-based beefless sandwich as well.

Buona was recently featured by WGN after the results of a readers’ poll put it in the top 5 Italian beef sandwiches in the Chicago area (video above, link below).

There is a limit to one free sandwich per user.

To also celebrate, from May 22 through May 29 — Buona is offering free delivery through the app and 25% off nationwide shipping products online with the code “BuonaDay.”