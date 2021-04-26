Buona Beef adds plant-based Italian beefless sandwich to menu

CHICAGO — Chicago’s iconic Buona Beef restaurant will now have a beefless option.

Starting Monday, all 24 Buona Beef restaurants will add a plant-based Italian beefless sandwich to their menu.

The vegetarian and vegan-friendly Seitan meat sandwich holds true the classic Original Buona Beef, except for the main ingredient.

The beefless sandwiches will be prepared with separate packaging and utensils to ensure no cross contamination.

The new sandwich retails for $7.99 and is available only in the 7-inch size.