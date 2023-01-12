CHICAGO — A building collapsed Thursday morning in Bronzeville and a rescue took place.

Chicago fire responded with a still-and-box alarm to a building in the 700 block of East Oakwood.

Authorities said a rescue took place and a male worker was trapped under debris.

In a press conference, Chicago fire said three people were working at the time when the building “just came down.”

At around 11:55 a.m., the worker was removed from the debris and transported in grave condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

WGN News will update this story once more information becomes available.