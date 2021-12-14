Bucktown residents hire private security firm to patrol neighborhood

CHICAGO — A group of private armed security guards are set to begin patrolling a portion of Bucktown due to rise in carjackings and crime this year.

The Bucktown Neighbors Association is hiring P4 — a private security firm with offices downtown and in Downers Grove.

The group will patrol Armitage to the north, Damen to the west, North to the South and Paulina to the east.

Map of area that will be patrolled

The hiring comes after Chicago police have issued multiple carjacking and armed robbery community alerts in the area this year. Last month, police issued the latest after nearly 20 armed robberies.

A Bucktown resident named Vanessa said it’s a shame it has come to this, but she welcomes the patrols.

“I recently heard about a dad taking his baby out of the back and was carjacked and so now with a newborn I am more scared about it,” she said.

Ald. Brian Hopkins, whose ward encompasses part of Bucktown, said he understands where the neighborhood is coming from.

“They are taking matters into their own hands out of frustration and fear and they feel like they’re being targeted and prayed upon on a nightly basis,” said Hopkins. “Which they are.”