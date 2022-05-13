CHICAGO — The Buckingham Fountain is switching on for the summer Saturday afternoon in a free, family event from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Grant Park.

The event will feature family-friendly entertainment and activities, local food vendors and giveaways.

WGN Chief Meteorologist Tom Skilling was originally slated to join the event and switch on the fountain, but due to a COVID-19 diagnosis, WGN Morning Sports Anchor Pat Tomasulo will join the event in his place!

The fountain will be turning on weeks before its 95th anniversary, as the Buckingham Fountain turned on for the first time on May 26, 1927.