CHICAGO — The Salvation Army is amplifying efforts to bring in more donated winter coats.

In partnership with the Chicago Bears and Jewel-Osco, the 34th annual coat drive is underway through Feb. 15.

Coats can be donated at all 188 Jewel-Osco locations.

“This cold stretch has reminded us all how brutal Chicago winters can be,” Director of Communications Brian Duewel said. “Now that we’re getting a little break from the cold, it’s the perfect time to head out and drop a coat off at your local Jewel-Osco.”

Vouchers will be given to anyone that needs a coat. Those vouchers can be used at Salvation Army Family Stores, while supplies last, through Feb. 28.

Anyone with questions on how to receive a coat since 773-205-3690.