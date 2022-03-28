CHICAGO — A bakery on the South Side is having to pivot to the old Cupid Candies factory for production after a driver plowed into their freezer.

On Sunday morning, police responded to Brown Sugar Bakery, located in the 300 block of East 75th Street, after the report of a vehicle into the building.

The bakery’s brand new $20,000 walk-in freezer was destroyed after a vehicle slammed into the building.

“You shouldn’t be going fast enough to ever end up over a sidewalk and into a building,” said founder Stephanie Hart. “I’m assuming it was a terrible accident.”

The driver of the vehicle was able to get away before authorities arrived at the scene.

Hart said she’s just thankful no one was inside at the time – and the neighborhood helped her clean up the mess.

As Easter approaches and orders continue to come in, Hart is using the old Cupid Candies factory to bake in for the time being.

“Just hope that these people, whoever they were, one or two people, I’m assuming there’s more than one because I don’t see how one person coulda got out of that alone, that they’re ok,” Hart said.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.