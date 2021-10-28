Brown marmorated stink bugs invading suburban homes

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — The colder weather has been driving the invasive Brown Marmorated stink bug into people’s homes, causing distress to many families.

“These things were like all over the place, they were crawling up the wall and across the floor,” Grayslake resident Sandi Pogson said.

The sight of these Brown Marmorated stink bugs are all too common this time of year when temperatures begin to fall.

The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign said that Illinois farmers are keeping a nervous eye out for the invasive pests that eat close to 300 different types of plants and crops.

They don’t bite, but they do emit a noxious stink if they come under attack. The bugs reached American shores about 20 years ago, devastating farmer’s yields along the Mid-Atlantic.