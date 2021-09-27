Brother charged with murder in fatal shooting of Officer French pleads not guilty

CHICAGO — One of the two brothers charged in the shooting that killed Chicago Police Officer Ella French and injured her partner appeared in court Monday.

Emonte Morgan plead not guilty to all 85 counts against him.

French was killed in August when she and her partner Officer Carlos Yanez, Jr and an additional officer conducted a traffic stop in the 6300 block of South Bell Avenue in the West Englewood neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The Morgan brothers have been charged in the shooting — Eric Morgan on gun and obstruction charges while Emonte Morgan, 21, is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Family of Yanez, Jr along with members of CPD in the courtroom Monday morning.

Emonte Morgan remains in custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for December 2.