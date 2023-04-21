CHICAGO – For the second time in less than a year, an addax has been born at Brookfield Zoo, marking a big step for the endangered species.

Experts with the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources estimate there may be less than 100 left in the wild.

The female calf is nearly a month old and weighed just over 15 pounds at birth. Visitors can see the calf and her mom, 6-year-old Simone, along with the rest of the addax on the northwest end of the zoo along the 31st Street walkway.

Before the newborn, Simone last gave birth to a male calf in July of 2022. Other addaxes at the zoo include a 3-year-old female named Ivyc.

Currently, there are more addax living in professional care facilities in North America than in the wild due to threats of hunting and poaching.