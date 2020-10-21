Brookfield Zoo to close to public for 2 months following expanded holiday schedule

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — Brookfield Zoo announced Wednesday it will be closed to the public from January 1 to February 28, 2021 following the annual ‘Holiday Magic’ event.

The Zoo will continue the ‘Holiday Magic’ tradition for the 39th year, adding 10 evenings along with expanded hours to encourage social distancing.

This year’s event features more than one million LED lights, including a 600-foot-long tunnel illuminated by the twinkling colored lights.

Families will be able to think

This year’s event will take place across 24 nights, beginning with the weekend of November 27 to November 29. The Zoo will also be open for the event on the following dates from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Wednesday December 2 to Sunday December 6

Wednesday December 9 to Sunday December 13

Wednesday December 16 to Sunday December 20

Saturday December 26 to Thursday December 31

Following the ‘Holiday Magic’ event, the Zoo will close to the public for two months with plans to reopen following state guidelines on March 1, 2021.

The Zoo intends the closure to operate similarly to the closure that took place from March 19 to June 30, with essential animal care employees continuing to work with the animals.

Brookfield Zoo is following Phase 4 state guidelines, making the event entirely outdoors with limited capacity. Reservations and parking tickets are required, with reservation times available in 20-minute increments.

Admission is $24.95 for adults, $19.95 for seniors 65 and over and $17.95 for children ages 3 to 11.

Tickets can be reserved at the Chicago Zoological Society’s website here.