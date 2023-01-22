CHICAGO — Roses are red. Violets are blue. You can name a cockroach after an ex, at the Brookfield Zoo.

For a $15 donation, the zoo will give you a chance to name one of their Madagascar Hissing Cockroaches after that not-so-special person in your life.

Donors will get a certificate of naming said cockroaches suitable for framing, so they can let everyone know they’re still holding a grudge — while also supporting a good cause.

The zoo said names will be displayed outside the Hamill Family Play Zoo.

If you would like to make a donation and name one of those ‘adorable’ cockroaches, click here. To complete the form on the Brookfield Zoo’s website, please select if your cockroach is for an ex or friend/lover in the designation section, and then just type the name of the individual in the note section.

Any additional messaging donors type in the note section won’t be displayed on the cockroach naming board at the zoo, but it will appear on the certificate that arrives with your donation receipt.

For names to be included on Cockroach Naming Board, donation submissions must be completed by 5:00 p.m. CST, Monday, February 6, 2023.