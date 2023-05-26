CHICAGO — The Brookfield Zoo is helping re-establish the Mexican wolf population in the southwestern US and Mexico.

Six of seven Mexican wolf puppies born at the zoo last month were placed days later in wild dens as part of a federal recovery program.

Seven Mexican wolf puppies were born at Brookfield Zoo on April 27. On May 6, six of the puppies were flown to Arizona to be placed with wild wolf packs as part of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services’ Mexican Wolf Recovery Program, which helps enhance the genetic diversity of the overall Mexican wolf population. (CZS-Brookfield Zoo)

Of those six pups, four are males and two are females.

Three were put in a wild pack in Arizona and the other three in new mexico.

The seventh pup will remain at the zoo.

Guests will be able to see the male pup when he emerges from his den in the coming weeks.