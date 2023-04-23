CHICAGO — Hundreds of people spent their Sunday morning at the Brookfield Zoo as part of the zoo’s Earth Day Weekend Celebration.

Julie Diorio and her daughter Madelyn joined their family at the Brookfield Zoo’s Earth Day Fun Run on Sunday.

“It’s so important to celebrate Earth Day, especially as we’re focusing on our conservation messaging,” Leah Rippey, the vice president of marketing and communication said. “If we can just tell people to focus on the beauty of Earth around us, we’re going to do that.”

More than 800 people came for the event, running 2.2 miles along the habitats and catching a glimpse of some of their favorite animals.

After the race, families stuck around to get a VIP view before the zoo opened for the day.

All of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Chicago Zoological Society’s Animal Care and Conservation Fund.

The fund supports research and education at the zoo and around the world.