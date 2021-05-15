Bronzeville teacher running marathon, raising money for STEM center

CHICAGO — Even in the rain, the lessons on perseverance aren’t sidelined for Mike Mancini.

The teacher and coach at Wendell Phillips Academy in Bronzeville is on a mission.

He’s running a marathon and raising money, online, for a new Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math or STEM department at the school.

“It’s critical for the 21st Century economy for our kids in this underserved community to have access to that type of education,” he said.

Up until last fall, Mancini didn’t even own a pair of running shoes. But it hasn’t stopped him from going the distance to help his student get a leg up in the world.

So far, the GoFundMe he set up, with a $250,000 dollars goal has raised just under $60,000. Like so many things, raising that kind of cash is a marathon, not a sprint.