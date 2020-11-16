Broken water main causing flooding at Chicago’s Hancock building

CHICAGO — A water main break is causing major flooding Monday at Chicago’s John Hancock Center and in the surrounding area.

Hearn, Hancock’s management, says a water main broke in the 200 block of E. Chestnut and made its way to the loading dock of the skyscraper, located at 875 N Michigan Ave. The loading dock is closed until further notice.

Chestnut is closed between DeWitt and Michigan Ave.

Here’s a look at the Hancock’s flooded loading dock. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/eTGr0UbTHI — Mike Lowe (@MikeLoweReports) November 16, 2020

According to Hearn, the Hancock is expected to eventually lose power.

The Chicago Fire and Water Departments are onsite.



This is a developing story. Check back for details.