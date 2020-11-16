Broken water main causing flooding at Chicago’s Hancock building

CHICAGO — A water main break is causing major flooding Monday at Chicago’s John Hancock Center and in the surrounding area.
Hearn, Hancock’s management, says a water main broke in the 200 block of E. Chestnut and made its way to the loading dock of the skyscraper, located at 875 N Michigan Ave. The loading dock is closed until further notice.
Chestnut is closed between DeWitt and Michigan Ave.
According to Hearn, the Hancock is expected to eventually lose power.
The Chicago Fire and Water Departments are onsite.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.