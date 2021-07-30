Broadway Chicago waiting to see if they will require vaccinations for shows

CHICAGO — As the saying goes, the show must go on.

Broadway in New York recently announced that you’ll need to be vaccinated to attend a show. Back home, Broadway in Chicago is hedging a bit.

Doors do not open until October 5. While masks will be required for everyone, officials are not saying yet if they will be asking for proof of vaccinations. Instead, they are going to wait to see what COVID-19 numbers will look like in the fall.

Other shows in the area will require masks. Starting on August 4, Randolph Entertainment will require anyone who wants to see Teatro Zinzanni to be vaccinated. When Kinky Boots opens August 18 in Aurora at the Paramount, attendees will need to be vaccinated.

The dominoes might be starting to fall as vaccine mandates, while not the rule yet, are becoming less and less the exception.

“The federal government’s mandate will probably lead to government contractors being required at some point sooner or later,” employment attorney Robert Duston said.

Bars and restaurants are starting to do it too. Just this week, major employers like Facebook, Google and Netflix announced they will also require employees to be vaccinated.

Requesting proof of a vaccination is not illegal, though some states are trying to make it so. Illinois is not one of them.

“Proof of vaccination is really analogous to ‘you must be this high to ride this ride,'” Duston said. “It’s one of those things done for health and safety.”

At this time, the Illinois Restaurant Association said they are not at the point where they would require vaccines, but they are now recommending that everybody put their masks back on.