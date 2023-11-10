CHICAGO — Residents in Brighton Park took to the streets on Friday in protest of a tent camp that will to house migrants in their neighborhood.

The city signed a deal to lease a vacant lot in the neighborhood and city officials say they plan to build the first tent city for migrants on the property, but some residents who live in the area say they do not want to see the project come to fruition.

Around 200 hundred people marched down the streets of Brighton Park on Friday, protesting the city’s plans to use their neighborhood to shelter up to 2,000 migrants.