CHICAGO — Some southwest side residents are taking legal action against the city and Mayor Brandon Johnson over a proposed migrant camp site.

As the city searches options to house migrants, several sites are being considered for future use.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the vacant lot at 38th and California in Brighton Park will be used as a tent basecamp and could house up to 2,000 migrants.

The Sun-Times also reports the city signed a lease with the property owners on October 26 and will pay them $91,400 a month to use the land.

In a statement, the 12th Ward Alderwoman Julia Ramirez said, “The city did not inform me that a lease had been signed. I continue to be frustrated and disappointed in the administration’s lack of transparency with my community and am deeply concerned that a lease would be signed prior to a full environmental assessment taking place. The city owes 12th Ward residents an explanation.”

Controversy over the site has sparked numerous protests. Now, some Brighton Park residents have filed a lawsuit against the city and mayor over this proposed camp site.

Since last August, more than 20,000 asylym seekers have arrived in Chicago. Many are from Central and South America.

More than 3,000 are still waiting to be placed in shelters.

On the city’s South Side, a proposed migrant shelter and tent basecamp at West 115th and South Halsted is also receiving opposition from Morgan Park and Roseland residents.

Additionally, Ald. Byron Sigcho Lopez blocked a vote in city council on Wednesday that would have allowed the city to buy the old Jewel-Osco building, and surrounding parking lot, for $1.

But the proposal could come back up for consideration at next week’s meeting.

Residents believe there’s a better use for the space.

In River North, plans to house over 1,000 migrants at the former Museum of Broadcast Communications building in the Marina City complex has 42nd Ward Ald. Brendan Reilly update. He does not think the location is ideal for a shelter.