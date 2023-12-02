CHICAGO — The site of a future migrant camp on the City’s Southwest Side is nearing completion, despite protests and opposition from the surrounding community.

Workers installed flooring, along with walls and heaters inside tents at a future migrant housing site in Brighton Park Saturday. Once opened, the City’s plan is to house around 1,500 migrants there.

“We should have been having this discussion about what to do when it gets cold back in the summertime,” said 15th Ward alderman Raymond Lopez.

Late Friday, the mayor’s office released a nearly 800-page environmental report on the 38th Street and California Avenue project. The report said consultants hired by the City to inspect the nine acre land parcel found items that needed to be remediated.

Those remediations included disposing of mercury-contaminated soil at one location, removal of DEHP (a human carcinogen), and eliminating part of the soil that had a high level of two semi-volatile compounds.

“There’s a lot of chemicals at that location,” Lopez said.

Consultants said a fresh layer of stone on the ground will serve as protection against remaining contamination in the surface soil. Lopez said this report shows the City is opening the door to potential lawsuits over the safety of migrants down the road.

“If we’re going to lower our safety standards just to accommodate this moment,” Lopez said. “We’re going to open up ourselves and our taxpayers to liability for years to come.”

In a statement released to WGN News, the City said:

“The City of Chicago’s Department of Assets, Information, and Services (AIS) contracted Terracon Consultants, Inc. to conduct an environmental investigation at the 3710 South California Avenue site. Terracon conducted a field investigation under a sampling plan that was developed for this specific site. The investigation included soil sampling, groundwater sampling, and soil gas sampling which yielded soil analytical results, groundwater analytical results, and soil gas analytical results.” “The sample results were compared to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency’s remediation standards for residential use. According to the report, soil with mercury levels was identified at one location and was removed and properly disposed offsite at a landfill. Likewise, soil with a high level of a semivolatile compound was identified at another location, and will be removed and disposed of offsite. Finally, to address remaining contamination in surface soil typical of urban areas, AIS directed the placement of crushed clean stone with a minimum thickness of 6” as an engineered barrier across the site. The engineered barrier will be periodically inspected to ensure that the minimum thickness is maintained. “With the limited soil removal and placement and maintenance of the barrier, the site is safe for temporary residential use. “ City of Chicago