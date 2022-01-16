Bridgeport shop allows you to work on your own car

CHICAGO — As the prices of getting a car repaired can break the bank for many, one location in Bridgeport allows you to work on your car yourself.

Anything with wheels is welcomed at Gearhead Workspace, including motorcycles and mobile homes, giving you the tools for basic maintenance and more complex repairs as well.

All that’s needed is to bring your own parts, with all the tools available for use at the shop.

The owners have their own large projects to work on, including transforming an old bus into a single-family home.

If you’re an amateur, Gearhead has classes to help with everything from changing oil to working on the engine.