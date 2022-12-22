CHICAGO — A bridge renovation project that connects Bucktown and Lincoln Park has been completed.

After breaking ground in Aug. 2021, the Webster Avenue Bridge, located over the North Branch of the Chicago River between Ashland and Clybourn, is reopened.

The bridge, opened in 1916, is near Sterling Bay’s $6 billion Lincoln Yards mega development — which is turning 55 acres of former industrial land along the North Branch of the Chicago River into a combination of commercial and residential spaces.

“The Webster Avenue Bridge Rehabilitation Project is a great example of how we are investing in our bridge network and modernizing it for the long term,” said CDOT Commissioner Gia Biagi.

The $28 million project was funded by the city’s “Chicago Works” infrastructure plan.

The City of Chicago said the following was renovated in the project.

Replacement of various structural beams, trusses, and bracings.

Replacement of the bridge deck, which involved partially filling in the metal grates with concrete, creating an improved riding surface for people on bikes

Signal timing improvements at Ashland Avenue.

Lighting improvements throughout the project limits.

Rehabilitation of historical elements, including the bridge house structures.

Improvements to crosswalks, curb ramps, and sidewalks for ADA compliance.

Improved pavement markings for shared traffic and bike lane.

Although it was operated as a movable bridge for decades, it has not been opened for the passage of vessels since the 1960s.