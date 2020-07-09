Bricks thrown through Ald. Lopez’s Brighton Park home

CHICAGO – Two bricks were thrown through Alderman Lopez’s home early Thursday morning and his neighbor’s garage was set on fire.

Just after 1:15 a.m, police responded to the Brighton Park home of the 15th Ward Alderman Raymond Lopez.

After a brazen front-door assault, this vandal attempted three more times to break the windows in front of my house. pic.twitter.com/u5npa99KRN — Ald. Raymond Lopez (@RLopez15thWard) July 9, 2020

Security cameras caught a man casing his sidewalk and then throwing four bricks. Two of the bricks went through Lopez’s windows.

An hour later, Lopez said a man matching the suspect’s description returned and set fire to his neighbor’s garage.

“An individual matching the description showed up with more people and attempted to set fire to what they believed was my garage,” Lopez said. “You could smell the gasoline.”

Lopez believes gang members are responsible for the incident due to his work against them in the 15th Ward.

“This is gang intimidation, this is meant to send a message and it failed,” Lopez said. “What I think this shows is the length gang members will go through to maintain a grip on their communities.”

Detectives in the 9th district continue to investigate.

If you have any information, you can leave a tip at cpdtip.com.