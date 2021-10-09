Breast cancer survivors hold 3K walk to raise money and awareness

CHICAGO — Breast cancer survivors gathered in West Pullman on Saturday to raise money and awareness in the fight against a disease that claims millions of lives prematurely.

“I love to see all the sisters come together, it’s a really great occasion,” survivor Corlis Garrett said.

Garrett is one of the many breast cancer survivors at the event, a survivor of 11 years who is now working to help others.

“I have so many more coming out to support, it brings out awareness and shows love and support,” Garrett said.

This is the 5th year for the Sista Strut Pink Celebration, an approachable 3K walk outside the Salvation Army Community Center on West 119th Street.

“All these people have either survived breast cancer, currently living with breast cancer or like myself, lost someone to breast cancer. So it’s a day that we are bringing awareness in the African American community and we are strutting in a positive way to beat breast cancer,” 107.5 WGCI morning host Kendra G said.

Kendra G lost her mother to breast cancer nearly 10 years ago.

“I realize my mother still lives inside me and my two sisters, so I’m proud to be out here strutting with all these women and men,” Kendra G said.

The walk aims to concentrate on the often overlooked, underserved health of women in Black and Brown communities.

“You know, breast cancer hits the African American community stronger than any other race, so this is our day to show love for the women who beat breast cancer, the ones who are currently living with breast cancer and the ones who passed away,” Kendra G said.

It’s a day to remember, honor and celebrate those faced with a serious threat and a strive to thrive.

“I encourage each and everyone that hear my voice, please support the survivors and those going through this. They need this,” walker Valencia Ross said.