SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson is traveling to Springfield Wednesday where he’ll meet with legislative leaders and speak to a joint session of the Illinois General Assembly.

Johnson has a day filled with spending time with lawmakers and addressing the needs of Chicago.

This trip will be his first as mayor-elect, but it’s not an unfamiliar territory.

After addressing the Illinois General Assembly, Johnson will hold a press conference with Illinois House Speaker Chris Emanuel Welch. He will also hold meetings with Welch and Senate President Don Harmon, as well as with the Black, Asian, Latino and moderate caucuses.

Johnson said his time at the statehouse is about building a better, stronger and safer Chicago by establishing a strong foundation for collaboration.

Now, Johnson has already built relationships with lawmakers. He has spent time working with Don Harmon as his constituent service director.

He was also the chief of staff for former state representative Deborah Graham.