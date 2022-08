CHICAGO — The 4-year-old boy who went viral after losing his hot dog at a White Sox game paid a visit to a Chicago staple.

The Wieners Circle on Clark Street invited Matthew Hoobler and his family. There, workers taught the young boy how to prevent the ‘dropping’ incident from happening again.

The Wieners Circle also rolled out the red carpet for Matthew, throwing him an all-you-can-eat hot dog party!