CHICAGO – A child was killed and three other children are in critical condition after a fire in a West Side home early Sunday.

Police said the fire broke out in a home in the 4000 block of West Potomac Avenue around midnight in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, a 4-year-old boy was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 5-year-old boy, a 7-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy were all taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the children suffered from smoke inhalation.

Two adults were taken to the hospital and are in good condition, according to fire department officials.

A neighbor told WGN News the children were all siblings.

Fire officials said the fire started in the basement and that’s where all 4 children were found.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.