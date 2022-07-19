CHICAGO – A small boy has died after apparently falling from the 18th floor of an apartment building on the North Side.

The boy fell through a screen window onto a parking garage below.

According to police, the boy is three years old. Paramedics originally stated that the boy was five.

Just after 6:40 p.m., first responders were called to the 4500 block of N. Clarendon Ave. There, paramedics rushed the critically injured boy to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

