Boy battling brain cancer becomes fast friends with White Sox slugger Eloy Jimenez

CHICAGO — For Brady Nelson, life has thrown him a curveball — but out of left field came White Sox slugger Eloy Jimenez.

After days of headaches last December, a tumor was discovered in the 12-year-old’s brain.

His parents, Eric and Christina, said learning of the diagnosis was a punch to the gut.

“Fall in the ground, cry kind of moment” they said.

After White Sox left fielder Eloy Jimenez, whose grandfather died of cancer in 2017, learned that he was Nelson’s favorite player — he sent him a personal message while he was on the Injured List recovering from shoulder surgery.

“You are my favorite fan, my first home run is going to be for you,” Jimenez said.

And he did just that on July 27 against the Royals. Since then, their frienship has only grown.

Jimenez hosted the Nelson family Wednesday night as part of MLB’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, which collaborated with Stand Up To Cancer and the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

At the game, all players and coaches wore gold in support of the 20,000 children who are diagnosed with cancer each year.

“It’s great of the White Sox, they’ve been great to our family,” Nelson’s parents said.

Nelson said he wants to grow up to be a sports reporter.

A GoFundMe to support his medical expenses has raised over $100,000.