Boy, 9, killed after accidental shooting on West Side: police

CHICAGO — A 9-year-old boy was killed in an accidental shooting in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood.

Police responded to calls of a person shot at a residence near the 1500 block of North Lorel Avenue Wednesday. A 9-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said the boy was playing with a gun in the residence when he accidentally pulled the trigger, striking himself in the head.

The boy was transported to Stroger Hospital and was pronounced shortly thereafter.

The incident is currently under investigation.