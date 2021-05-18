Boy, 8, killed in multi-vehicle crash in Bedford Park

BEDFORD PARK, Ill. — An 8-year-old boy was killed and eight others were injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Bedford Park.

Police said the accident involving a total of six vehicles happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday at Cicero Avenue and State Road.

The Bedford Park Fire Department, along with multiple other agencies, responded to the scene to treat multiple people who were injured. Nine were transported to area hospitals.

An 8-year-old boy was later pronounced dead at The University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital.

The Bedford Park Police Department and the South Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction team are investigating the crash.