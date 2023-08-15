CHICAGO — An 8-year-old has died after being shot by another juvenile while inside a home on the city’s West Side.

The incident happened around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of West Flournoy in the Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said an 8-year-old boy was inside a residence with another male juvenile when they found a firearm. According to police, the weapon discharge one time, striking the 8-year-old in the chest.

The boy was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported. Police said the weapon was recovered on the scene.

Area Four detectives are investigating.