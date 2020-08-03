Boy, 8, critically injured after falling from 3rd floor window on South Side

CHICAGO — An 8-year-old boy is fighting for his life after falling from a third-floor window on the city’s South Side.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Sunday on 52nd and Prairie in the Washington Park neighborhood. Police said the boy was found unresponsive on the sidewalk beneath the apartment window.

He was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital and is in critical condition.

The incident is currently being considered an accidental injury. Area One detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

