CHICAGO — A 7-year-old boy is dead after a house fire that erupted in the home of a Chicago firefighter on the Northwest Side Tuesday evening.

The medical examiner’s office identified the boy as 7-year-old Ezra Stewart.

According to police, the fire broke out at a home in the 2550 block of North Rutherford Avenue in the Montclare neighborhood Tuesday night.

Police said a 34-year-old woman, a 2-year-old girl, 7-year-old girl and boy were transported to the hospital in critical condition due to smoke inhalation. The boy succumbed to his injures Wednesday evening.

It is reported that the fire started in the kitchen and was accidental. WGN is actively following this story.