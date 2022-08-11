CHICAGO — A 5-year-old boy has died after he was struck by two vehicles on the North Side.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday on the 6300 block of North Cicero Avenue in the Edgebrook neighborhood.

Police said the boy was in the street when he was struck by the driver of a red Jeep SUV that was traveling northbound on Cicero Avenue. The boy was then struck a second time by the driver of a 2013 Volvo.

According to police, the driver of the Jeep fled the scene and the driver of the Volvo stayed at the scene following the incident.

The child was transported in critical condition to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he later died.

Family was at the scene of the incident but did not want to talk to media. Some family members were praying for the little boy.

Police are searching for the driver of the red Jeep. The hit-and-run is under investigation.