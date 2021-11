CHICAGO — An investigation is underway after a 3-year-old boy was killed after falling from the 17th floor of an apartment building on the Near North Side.

Police said the incident happened around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday at a building in the 1100 block of North LaSalle Drive. The boy was found in bushes below and transported to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the boy may have pushed out a window screen.

The incident is being investigated as an accidental death.